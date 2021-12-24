New Delhi: Taking cognisance of a viral video showing overcrowding at the Sarojini Nagar market, the Delhi high court has said the state of affairs is “frightening” and that a stampede can take place. The court said Covid or no Covid, the situation is eerie, adding that “there can be a stampede where 100 of people can die,” reported the Hindustan Times.Also Read - Mask Up India! Delhi Witnesses Spike in Daily Covid-19 Tally, Reports 180 Fresh Cases

Directing the police and authorities to watch the movement of the public coming to the market, thecourt said, "Don't say that this is state-managed. 100s of people are pushing each other and there is no control that people have on each other. they are just flowing like a river."

#WATCH | The crowd of shoppers swells at Sarojini Market in Delhi as people shop for winters and the festive season. pic.twitter.com/s1en4oelJx — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh further expressed anguish over the situation and noted that none of its earlier orders to control crowding in the market are being complied with. “It’s been a complete and blatant breach of our orders, ” the bench said, adding that it sees “no reason to say that same is not wilful.”

The bench noted that both the corporation and the police have ample power under the statute to take action and said that despite this, there is “absolutely no improvement in the situation on the ground.”nIt further stated that that the situation indicates that despite court’s order, the number of vendors has also exceeded the set limit of 200.

The Hindustan Times, quoting sources, reported that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, has advised the police commissioner and divisional commissioner (Revenue) to strictly ensure compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour in the national capital, in line with the latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines.

“Media reports and inputs from the ground point out that markets are overcrowded and there are violations of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at all markets, bars and restaurants and other public places, even as the number of positive cases was maintaining a rising trend and positivity rate had risen to 0.29 per cent. All police officers and field functionaries have been directed to immediately ensure strict enforcement of DDMA order dated 15.12.2021, in letter and spirit,” an official familiar with the development said, according to Hindustan Times.