New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday after he showed COVID-19 symptoms–high fever and difficulty in breathing. He will be tested for coronavirus later in the day.

This comes days after after he attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over COVID-19 crisis in Delhi.

Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020

This comes on the heels of sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 42,829 corona cases, third-highest in the country.

The city has witnessed a growth of 1,647 cases in the last 24 hours with a total of 1,400 deaths.

Last week, Delhi CM and AAP convener had shown symptoms of cough, sore throat and fever, following which he underwent COVID-19 test. However, his test report came negative.