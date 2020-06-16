New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was hospitalised after a sudden drop in his oxygen levels last night, and subsequently tested for coronavirus on Tuesday, has tested negative for the infection. Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Admitted to Hospital, to Undergo COVID-19 Test Today

Notably, the minister, who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH), underwent tests for COVID-19 after he showed symptoms for the disease, i.e high fever and difficulty in breathing. On Sunday, he had attended a high-level review meet chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who himself tested negative for coronavirus earlier this month, too, was present at the said meeting.

Earlier today, Jain had tweeted: “Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated.”

Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020

Notably, Delhi has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively. With a latest 24-hour spike of 1,647 cases, the capital’s overall COVID-19 count stands at 42,829.

However, before this Delhi had registered three successive 24-hour spikes of over 2,000 cases.