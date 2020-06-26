New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who was under treatment for Coronavirus for over a week has now tested negative for the infection. He is likely to be discharged from hospital today evening. Also Read - After Mumbai's Famous Pani-Puri Seller Dies of COVID-19, Citizens Raise Rs 2.5 Lakh For His Family

"Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for #COVID19, to be discharged from hospital today," news agency ANI reported.

The minister was admitted to Max Hospital last Friday for plasma therapy — in which the plasma of a person already cured of COVID-19, and therefore having the required antibody, is transferred to the body of a patient.

The minister was tested positive on June 17, after being tested negative once. Initially, he was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. On Friday, his condition worsened, following which he was put on oxygen support.

Earlier, another Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine in her house.