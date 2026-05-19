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Delhi Heatwave alert: IMD issues Yellow alert for national capital as city records rising temperatures

Delhi Heatwave alert: IMD issues Yellow alert for national capital as city records rising temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR as a grueling heatwave grips the region.

Heatwave alert in India (File image)

Delhi heatwave alert: In a big update for the residents of the national capital, Delhi experienced a warm Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius. While the weather office issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions, with isolated places in the city likely to reel under intense heat during the day. Isolated places in the city are likely to reel under heatwave-like conditions during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi weather update.

What has IMD said on Delhi weather update?

A ‘yellow’ alert stands for “be updated”, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius. Among the weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal.

Also read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? National capital records above-normal night temperature – IMD issues rainfall alert – Check forecast here

What is the update on Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI)?

Palam recorded 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.0 notch above normal; Lodhi Road 27.0 degrees Celsius, 3.0 notches above normal; Ridge 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above normal; and Ayanagar 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch above normal. Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 189 in the ‘moderate’ category at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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As per the CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

IMD warning to Delhi residents on heatwave

The IMD has warned that the combination of intense sunlight and strong surface winds during daytime is likely to aggravate public discomfort. In addition, a steady increase in night-time temperatures is expected, offering little relief from the prevailing heat conditions.

Also Read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts pleasant conditions across Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, temperature to rise from…

According to the department’s local weather forecast, the maximum temperature on May 19 is likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain around 28 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions accompanied by strong surface winds are expected to persist during the afternoon and evening hours. The IMD has advised residents to avoid venturing outdoors during peak afternoon hours unless absolutely necessary, as prolonged exposure to the heat may adversely affect health.

(With inputs from agencies)

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