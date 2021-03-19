New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Friday designated 55 lawyers as Senior Advocates. According to updates, the advocates who were conferred senior designation include Satvik Varma, Saurabh Kirpal, Nitya Ramakrishnan, Malvika Trivedi, Trideep Pais, Sanjoy Ghose, Rajshekhar Rao, Jayant Mehta, Chinmoy Sharma, Viraj Datar, Percival Billimoria, and Siddharth Aggarwal, among others. Also Read - Restrain WhatsApp From Implementing Its New Privacy Policy: Centre Urges Delhi High Court

The applications to grant Senior Designation to these advocates were received in early 2019 to the newly notified High Court of Delhi Designation of Senior Advocate Rules, 2018. And Later, a petition was filed in the court challenging Rule 7 of the Senior Designation Rules insofar as it called for a joint proposal by three Seniors to recommend a lawyer for designation. Also Read - Delhi HC Restrains Future Group From Going Ahead With Reliance Deal on Amazon's Plea

Also Read - Toolkit Case: Climate Activist Disha Ravi to be Produced in Patiala High Court Today

However, the Delhi High Court on May 15, 2019, stayed the operation of this rule. A high court bench of then Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup J Bhambhani had allowed advocates to directly apply to the Committee for designation as Senior Advocates. After this, the Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates was notified to take the selection process further.