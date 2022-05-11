New Delhi: Two judges bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday gave a split verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the exception of section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which exempts forceful sexual intercourse by a man with his wife from the offence of rape. While Justice Rajiv Shakdher ruled in favour of criminalising, Justice Hari Shankar disagreed and held that Exception 2 to Section 375 does not violate Constitution as it is based on intelligible differentia and reasonable classification.Also Read - 'Marriage Not License To Unleash Brutal Beast': Karnataka HC On Marital Rape

Justice Shakdher, on the other hand, observed, “The impugned provisions exception 2 to S375, 198B of the code insofar as they concern the husband having sexual intercourse are violative of article 14, 19, 21 and therefore struck down.”

Two judges Bench of Delhi HC pronounce split verdict on criminalising marital rape. Justice Rajiv Shakdher rules in favour of criminalising while Justice Hari Shankar disagrees -holds that Exception 2 to Sec 375 doesn't violate Constitution as it's based on intelligible different pic.twitter.com/B5NgqVGZ6s — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

For the unversed, a bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice C Hari Shankar pronounced the judgment after reserving the orders on February 21. The case has now been referred to the Supreme Court.

On February 7, the High Court had sought the Centre’s stand on the issue following the submission of the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who said that a ‘holistic view’ has to be taken on criminalising marital rape, which is a sensitive ‘socio-legal’ issue, and requested for deferring further hearing was not unjustifiable.

Recently, in response to the clutch of petitions to criminalise marital rape, the Centre in a fresh affidavit maintained that it was examining the issue of broad changes in criminal law of the country and that the petitioner could also give their suggestions to the competent authorities.