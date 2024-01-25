Delhi High Court Directs DoE To Enforce Measures For ‘Special Schools And Hostels’

Home

The Delhi High Court has directed the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the Delhi Government to ensure the proper operation and maintenance of seven special schools and hostels in the capital.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a set of directions to the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the Delhi Government to enforce proper operation and maintenance of seven special schools and hostels in the national capital. According to the directions issued by the Delhi High Court, the DoE should operate and maintain these seven schools as per the mandate of Section 31 of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Allegations On Directorate of Education

These directions came in response to a plea filed in 2018 by the National Federation of Blind, with the primary objective of addressing concerns about facilities provided to blind children in hostels.

“DoE, GNCTD shall continue to operate and maintain these seven (7) Schools as Special Schools as per the mandate of Section 31 of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, (RPWD) 2016,” it said.

According to the court, the DoE is responsible for providing timely and quality food, uniform, clothes, and recreational facilities for all students in the special schools.

Mandatory Directions Issued By Delhi High Court

The Divisional bench of the High Court further advised the DoE to appoint a Superintendent for each hostel, regular cooks, sanitation staff, caretakers, and security guards within eight weeks to ensure uninterrupted facilities. Apart from this, the timely availability of Braille books, assistive devices, and other reading materials for students in special schools was also advised.

As reported by the court commissioner, the court also directed the DoE to timely inspect and upgrade existing facilities being provided in the schools and hostels, and also work towards making them a model for the country. Adding on to this the court also mentioned that the hostels should maintain the living conditions of the students and it should also upgrade them from time to time in order to avoid the chances of any kind of blunder.

The DoE was also tasked with the assessment of all the proposed steps for hostels and also to perform the mandatory budget allocations by February 28 for the financial year 2024-25. The court also took a note of all the necessary steps taken by the Delhi Government to fall in with its responsibilities under Section 31 of the RPWD Act. The court also expressed confidence that prioritizing compliance with the given directions would make the special schools and hostel facilities a model for other states to follow.

(With inputs from agencies)

