New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to D K Shivakumar who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3 in a money laundering case.

Notably, Shivakumar was lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in the case. Earlier in the day, Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi met the Congress leader in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, stated news agency ANI. Notably, the party’s general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal was also expected to accompany the Congress chief to the jail visit.

Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives at Tihar Jail to meet Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is currently lodged in the jail under judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/M3mtlxXmZZ — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019

It must be noted that Shivakumar had played a significant role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the JD-S and Congress coalition government.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi’s visit to Tihar jail has come a month after she had met former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who was also imprisoned at Tihar. Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX media case.