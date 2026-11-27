Delhi High Court halts re-auction of 66 flats after buyers challenge NBCC decision

The Delhi High Court has dealt a setback to NBCC in the Avenue Towers auction case by putting the proposed re-auction of 49 flats on hold. The flats are located in the premium housing project in Sarojini Nagar.

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NBCC told the Delhi High Court that the bids for the 49 flats were not commercially viable. File image

The Delhi High Court has stayed the re-auction of 66 flats in Avenue Towers, located in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar. Among these are 49 flats for which NBCC had rejected the highest bids. Eight buyers had approached the court against the decision.

While the case was pending in the High Court, NBCC had initiated the e-auction process for a total of 66 flats, including these 49. The buyers had filed a separate petition seeking a stay on this new auction process.

High court reserves decision

After hearing submissions from the buyers and NBCC on Friday, the Delhi High Court reserved its order in the matter, stating that the verdict would be delivered on Tuesday, December 1. The court also put the new auction process on hold until further orders, providing interim relief to the affected buyers. It has asked both sides to file their written submissions by Saturday.

Also Read | NBCC owns up to error over Avenue Towers flats in Sarojini Nagar, announces fresh auction of 49 units

Arguments of the petitioners

According to the petitioners, they emerged as the highest bidders, offering more than the reserve price fixed by NBCC. Despite this, the company rejected their bids without giving any clear reason, citing only administrative grounds for cancelling the auction. The buyers have challenged the decision, describing it as arbitrary and unfair.

Citing Supreme Court decisions

The buyers relied on previous Supreme Court rulings to argue that the highest bid cannot be turned down simply because the authority expects to fetch a better price later. They said the auction process was free of fraud and questioned the decision to exclude the highest bidders. The petitioners further offered to buy the flats at the reserve price of Rs 40,877 per square foot set by NBCC for the fresh auction, saying a re-auction was therefore unnecessary.

What is NBCC stand?

Defending its decision, NBCC told the Delhi High Court that the bids for the 49 flats were not commercially viable. The company said 245 flats were put up for auction on October 24, with the highest bids averaging Rs 54,612 per square foot. In comparison, offers for the 49 disputed flats fell below the reserve price of Rs 40,877 per square foot. NBCC said a comparative evaluation showed that these bids were unsatisfactory, leading to their rejection.

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NBCC told the Delhi High Court that the primary objective of the auction was to secure the highest possible returns from the sale of flats. It said the proceeds would go towards the redevelopment of seven GPRA colonies, including the completion of non-commercial construction projects in government employee housing colonies. According to NBCC, a stay on re-auctioning the flats could disrupt the funding process and lead to delays in the project.

The company also argued that simply placing the highest bid or exceeding the reserve price does not confer a guaranteed right to be allotted a flat. Until the allotment letter is issued, the flat transaction cannot be considered complete

NBCC issued corrigendum following Zee News report

After Zee News highlighted the issue in its report, NBCC issued a corrigendum acknowledging and correcting the mistake. Notably, when the state-owned company invited bids for the re-auction of 66 flats on November 6, it did not disclose the pending legal dispute to prospective buyers. The document instead mentioned that there was no ongoing litigation in any court over the land or property.

The situation was different from what the auction document suggested. On November 5, just a day before NBCC invited fresh bids, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice to the company over a petition filed by some buyers. NBCC had also excluded the highest bidders from the earlier auction from taking part in the re-auction.

Responding to the issues highlighted by Zee News, NBCC issued another clarification addressing the pending court case and the participation of previous bidders. The company informed new buyers that litigation concerning some flats was pending before the Delhi High Court and that they would be participating in the auction at their own risk. NBCC also made it clear that it would not be responsible for any losses or claims. Further, it announced that those who had placed the highest bids in the earlier auction would also be allowed to take part in the new process.