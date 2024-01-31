Home

News

Delhi High Court Issues Notice To ED Against Plea Challenging Trial Court Order

Delhi High Court Issues Notice To ED Against Plea Challenging Trial Court Order

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate against a plea filed by Supertech Chairman RK Arora, challenging the trial court's order of dismissing his regular bail plea in a money laundering case.

Delhi high court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate against a plea filed by the Supertech Chairman RK Arora, challenging the trial court’s order of dismissing his regular bail plea in a money laundering case. The Bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri demanded a response from the Enforcement Directorate and adjourned the matter till February 21, 2024.

Trending Now

Key Details Of The Plea

The plea filed by RK Arora demaded the abrogation of the order of the High Court which denied him bail mentioning that,”There is no substantive change in the circumstances. The filing of prosecution complaint by the Enforcement Directorate does not amount to a change of material circumstances.”

You may like to read

After denying the regular bail plea of RK Arora the Trail Court judge on January 24, 2024 also stated that”after dismissal of previous bail application vide detailed order dated July 22, 2023, I am not inclined to entertain the present bail application moved under Section 439 CrPC on behalf of accused Ram Kishor Arora. Accordingly, the same is dismissed.”

Previously, the court had granted an interim bail of 30 days to Supertech’s Chairman RK Arora on medical and health ground.

Highlights of the Court Proceedings

Earlier the court also took recognition on the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him and and others involved in the matter, and also issued summons to all accused named in the chargesheet and firms through their representatives.

Special Public Prosecutors of the Enforcement Directorate , Naveen Kumar Matta, Manish Jain and Mohd. Faizan appeared before the court following the matter.

Allegations Made By Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate had filed the chargesheet against the Supertech Chairman RK Arora in relation to a money laundering case in Delhi’s Patiala House Court, following which RK Arora got arrested on June 27, under the sections of the Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier the ED also informed the court that 23 FIRs were registered by the Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police, Haryana Police and UP Police against Supertech Limited and its group companies under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 406 (criminal breach of trust)/420 (cheating)/467/471 IPC, having allegation of fraud with at least 670 home buyers for an amount of Rs 164 crore.

The Enforcement Department (ED) further claimed that Supertech Ltd. misappropriated funds to purchase properties and a corporation with significantly less valuable land through their group companies.

According to the ED, the accused have engaged in, indulged in, and carried out criminal actions connected to scheduled offenses in order to obtain properties and make unlawful or unjust gain from the aforementioned proceeds of crime.

According to the statement, there is a prima facie case for the conduct of an offense under Section 3 of the PML Act that is also punishable under Section 4.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.