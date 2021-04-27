New Delhi: A 5-star hotel is being converted into a COVID-19 care centre for judges and judicial officers of the Delhi High Court, along with their families. A total of 100 rooms of the Ashoka Hotel in central Delhi have been booked for the purpose, Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate Geeta Grover said in an order. Also Read - David Warner, Steve Smith Could Leave India. IPL 2021 as Australia Contemplates Suspension of Flights Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

Primus Hospital has been selected to run the COVID care services at the hotel.

As per the order, the hospital will provide for any shortage of hotel staff, services like housekeeping, disinfection and food for patients. These services shall be provided at a price not greater than Rs 5,000 for a five-star hotel and Rs 4,000 for a four or three-star hotel per day per person.

“The charges shall be collected by hospital and the hospital shall make the payment to the hotel. Primus Hospital may accommodate their doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff at their own expenses after deciding the rates mutually” the order said.

“The biomedical waste disposal will be the responsibility of the hospital. The staff of hotel shall be provided all protective gear and given basic adequate training. Ambulance for transfer facility will be provided by Primus Hospital,” it stated.

Delhi’s coronavirus cases have been on the rise over the past month leading to an acute shortage of hospital beds and oxygen supply. On Monday, Delhi recorded more than 20,000 cases and the highest-ever death toll of 380 fatalities.