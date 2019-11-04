New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Monday postponed the elections of Tis Hazari and Karkardooma district courts’ Bar Association, a day after a clash broke out between police and the lawyers. The elections for these two courts were supposed to be held on November 5 and 7 respectively.

During a hearing today in the matter, the division bench of Justice GS Sistani and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani ruled that the elections are postponed till further orders.

“In view of the unfortunate incident that took place at Tis Hazari Courts on November 2, 2019, we deem it appropriate to postpone the elections of the Bar Associations at Tis Hazari and Karkardooma Courts,” the order stated.

The development comes as lawyers across the city held protests earlier in the day and demanded implementation of Lawyers Protection Act in the wake of the incident.

Prior to the protests, advocates in the Delhi High Court and all district courts such as Patiala House Court, Tis Hazari District Court, Karkardooma District Court, Saket District Court, Dwarka District Court and Rohini District Court have decided to abstain from work on Monday, saying they would not participate in any of the judicial work.

Advocate Jaiveer Singh Chauhan, secretary of Tis Hazari Bar Association, told ANI that a meeting would be held on Monday to decide the future course of action.

“Strike will be held in all the district courts from 10 am. The strike will continue till all the culprits are arrested, Chauhan said.

The development comes as lawyers and police personnel on Saturday clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex leading to injuries of at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers. Over 17 vehicles were vandalised during the hour-long clash.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Delhi High Court earlier in the day, ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

It directed the Delhi police commissioner to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh during the pendency of the inquiry and made it clear that no coercive action would be taken against any lawyer.

On November 2 afternoon, a major clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court.

