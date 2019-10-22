New Delhi: In a major development to the alleged money laundering case, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear the bail plea filed by former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar. The development comes as the court on October 17 had reserved its judgment on his bail plea.

Delhi High Court to tomorrow pass order on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, in connection with a money laundering case against him. His bail plea was earlier rejected by the trial court. pic.twitter.com/95ZTqERD3C — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

The Congress leader had earlier moved the high court after a trial court had rejected his bail plea, saying he was not entitled to get bail that time as the investigation was still going on. The trial court said that the investigation was in the initial stage and the agency must get a free and fair chance to reach at a conclusion.

During the hearing at the court, the ED, which arrested the Congress leader, had produced a number of documents, including a list consisting of 317 bank accounts allegedly belonging to the accused.

Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has been in judicial custody since October 25 in the Tihar jail. His arrest was based on a case registered by the ED in September last year. The ED had registered the case against him based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions amounting to crores of rupees by the Congress leader.

In another development, the Congress leader’s mother and wife last week moved Delhi High Court seeking to quash the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate against him in the money laundering case.

The development comes after a CBI court asked Tihar Jail authorities to provide a chair and television to Shivakumar as per the jail manual.

(With inputs from ANI)