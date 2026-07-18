Delhi Horror: 19-year-old shoots elder sister dead over family dispute in Delhi’s Gautampuri area, arrested

According to the initial investigation, the siblings had a dispute about property before the incident. However, police are still trying to determine the exact reason behind the argument.

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Delhi Horror: 19-year-old shoots elder sister dead over family dispute in Delhi's Gautampuri area, arrested

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting his elder sister to death after a family dispute in northeast Delhi’s Gautampuri area. The incident took place on Friday evening. According to police, they received a PCR call at around 8 pm and rushed to the house, where they found 32-year-old Waseema with a gunshot wound. She was taken for medical examination but was declared dead.

Police said crime scene and forensic teams inspected the house and collected evidence. Waseema’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while an investigation has been launched to find out what led to the incident.

Soon after the shooting, a police patrol team in Chauhan Bangar stopped a young man who was behaving suspiciously. During a search, officers recovered a country-made pistol and six live cartridges from him.

The man was identified as Mohammad Anas (19). During questioning, he allegedly admitted to shooting his sister. Police later confirmed that he was the main accused in the New Usmanpur murder case.

According to the initial investigation, the siblings had a dispute before the incident. However, police are still trying to determine the exact reason behind the argument.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Police said they are also waiting for the post-mortem and forensic reports as part of the probe.