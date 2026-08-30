Delhi horror: 3-year-old tied up and beaten at playschool, attendant arrested after parents spot bruises

Delhi Police arrested a 35-year-old playschool attendant after a 3-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a chair and assaulted at a school in Maujpur.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-horror-3-year-old-tied-up-and-beaten-at-playschool-attendant-arrested-after-parents-spot-bruises-8513103/ Copy

A three-year-old child was assaulted in a daycare centre. File image

A three-year-old boy was tied to a chair and brutally abused at a playschool in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur earlier this month, leading to the arrest of a 35-year-old attendant on Sunday, according to police.

A case was registered on Friday after the boy’s father lodged a complaint, with police naming four school officials, including the director, principal, teacher and attendant, as accused. The teacher, 30, has been asked to join the investigation, while the roles of the director and principal are being probed, police said.

The ordeal unravelled after the boy’s parents noticed physical injuries and a sharp shift in his behavior. “He was scared to go to the washroom for days, stayed restless, and cried uncontrollably through the night,” a police official said, noting that the toddler also had visible bruises on his face and arms.

Also Read | Delhi Police attacked with chilli powder, bricks and sticks in Mukundpur, 3 injured; case registered

The child’s parents then took him to an ENT specialist, who found severe swelling in both ear canals and suspected physical assault.

“When the father, an advocate, approached the school administration requesting CCTV footage, the staff initially cited technical glitches and deferred his request. Upon returning the following day, school officials allegedly demanded Rs 1,500 to show the footage. After paying the amount, the family viewed the recordings, which captured acts of physical violence,” the officer said.

In the footage, the toddler is seen being pulled by his ears, tied to a chair for hours, kicked and repeatedly struck, an officer said.

After the student’s family filed a complaint with the police on Friday, officers reached the school premises, took custody of the CCTV DVR and registered an FIR, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Greater Noida Horror: 6-year-old girl goes missing, body found stuffed in sack

According to police, staff members allegedly sought to shift the blame onto the child, citing his behaviour to justify the alleged assault. He was later taken to GTB Hospital for a comprehensive medical examination, where abrasions were found on his face and arms, the officer said.

POCSO case registered

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the attendant was arrested. “The teacher has been asked to join the probe and the role of the playschool’s director and principal is being investigated,” the officer said.