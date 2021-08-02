New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four men, including a priest in Old Nangal village, Delhi. The incident came to light after the family complained that the child died under “suspicious circumstances”. The police have arrested four people – identified as Radhey Shyam (priest), Kuldeep, Laxmi Narain and Salim, the police said, adding that they have been sent to judicial custody.Also Read - Bihar Man Gets Death Sentence For Rape, Murder of 10-year-old Girl

Forensic Science Laboratory officials and crime team have also collected samples and further investigations are underway. Also Read - 62-year-old Man Shot Dead Outside Home in Delhi's Dwarka

Earlier this evening, Delhi’s Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Monday visited the family of the minor girl and promised a magisterial inquiry if the police do not investigate the incident properly. Also Read - Delhi Govt Takes BIG Decision on 'One Nation One Ration Card' Scheme. Full Details Here

“This is a very shocking matter… The statement of the parents should be immediately recorded without any delay. There should be a fair and free investigation in the matter. If we feel that the investigation is not carried out properly then the Delhi government will conduct a magisterial inquiry,” he said.

He added that the DCP and the district magistrate of the area have been directed to conduct the investigation expeditiously. At the same time, locals have been protesting in the area for justice against the heinous act.

According to the police complaint, the girl died under suspicious circumstances, with her parents alleging she was cremated without their consent by a priest. The girl, who belonged to an economically weaker section, lived with her parents in the village in a rented house in front of a crematorium.

On Sunday around 5.30 pm, she went to get cold water from a water cooler at the crematorium after informing her mother. Around 6 pm, the crematorium’s priest, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people, known to the girl’s mother, called her there and showed her daughter’s body claiming that she got electrocuted while getting water from the cooler.

There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow and her lips were also blue, a senior police officer told PTI.

The priest and the others dissuaded the girl’s mother from making a call to police, saying they will make a case out of it and during post-mortem, doctors will steal the girl’s organs, so it was better to cremate her, the officer said.

The girl was eventually cremated but the family raised a hue and cry that it was done without their consent. A crowd of 200 villagers gathered there and a PCR call was made from the spot, the police said.

The complaint has been registered under section 164 of the CrPC. SC/ST Act and POCSO Act will be added in the FIR, the police said.