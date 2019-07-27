New Delhi: In a redux of Burari mass family suicide in Delhi that shocked the country a year ago, another family in the national capital allegedly hung themselves to death late Friday evening.

The incident was reported from the Delhi IIT campus when a call a was made to the police about a scuffle at the family’s residence, around 9:43 PM.

Those found dead are Gulshan Das, wife Sunita and his mother Kamta. All were found hanging in three rooms of the flat. When police reached their house, they found it bolted from inside.

No suicide note has been recovered so far.

More details awaited.