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Delhi horror: What triggered the murder of an IRS officers daughter in Delhi?

Delhi horror: What triggered the murder of an IRS officer’s daughter in Delhi?

A 22-year-old woman was killed in her home in Delhi, with the police alleging rape as well as death by strangulation. According to the police, there were no signs of forced entry inside her house, which indicated that the killer was known to the woman

Rahul Meena has been arrested by the police from Alwar, Rajasthan. Image courtesy: @Toxicity_______/X

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the southeast Delhi East Kailash area. Police alleged that she was raped before being killed by strangulation with a phone charger. At the time of the incident, the woman was alone at her home with no signs of forced entry.

Police have taken into custody a 19-year-old domestic help, Rahul, who had worked at the house before being dismissed over a month ago. “Investigations revealed that he used to play online games and would borrow money from other servants in the vicinity, or from domestic staff working in nearby households, without ever repaying them. This is why he was fired,” Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

What had happened?

A woman was found dead at her home in Delhi after being raped and strangled to death with a phone charger. When the incident took place, she was alone in her home without any signs of forced entry. Now, the police have arrested a 19-year-old domestic help, Rahul, who had worked at the house and was dismissed over a month ago.

Police said he was nabbed from a hotel in the Dwarka area, where he was hiding, and faces charges of rape, murder, and robbery. According to police, CCTV footage showed Rahul leaving the victim’s home at 6:28 am. According to police, the woman’s family found her inside the house in suspicious circumstances and alerted the authorities.

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Who was the woman?

She completed her schooling at DPS RK Puram before graduating from IIT Delhi. Along with preparing for the UPSC exam, she was also a talented dancer and had won multiple awards at dance competitions.

Her elder brother holds a senior position in a multinational company, and her mother is a doctor.

What should you know about the accused?

When police reached Rahul’s residence in Alwar, they found that he had previously been involved in a sexual harassment case. Police said the accused arrived in Delhi from Alwar the previous night and is suspected to have entered the house using a spare key. Police said Rahul had been hired with a reference from a superintendent posted at the IRS officer’s office.

A native of Rajasthan, Rahul Meena is still on the run. Several police teams have been deployed to trace him, with CCTV footage from surrounding areas under analysis.

A case of rape, murder, and robbery has been registered. Further investigation is underway as authorities work to establish the sequence of events and catch the accused. Police also said they have detained two people, a car cleaner in the area, and a house help in the neighbourhood, for questioning.

With inputs from agencies

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