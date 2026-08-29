Delhi Horror: Man, friend kill 38-year-old son with schizophrenia, hide body in container on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A 64-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 38-year-old son with the help of his friend. The duo then hid the body inside an abandoned shipping container near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in south Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj.

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Delhi Horror: Man, friend kill 38-year-old son with schizophrenia, hide body in container on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway | Image: AI

Delhi Horror: A shocking and inhumane incident has surfaced from Delhi, where a 64-year-old man and his friend allegedly killed his 38-year-old son and hid the body inside an abandoned shipping container near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Kalindi Kunj area. The incident took place on the night of August 23, police said on Saturday. The suspect father was identified as Talukdar Ansari and his friend, another suspect, was identified as 49-year-old Mohammad Wasim.

What Exactly Happened?

Police received a distress call and reached the crime scene, where the cops found the body inside an abandoned shipping container. The body had severe head injury and ligature marks around the neck.

Police initiated a probe and arrested Talukdar and Mohammad Wasim. During the questioning, the accused father disclosed that he killed his 38-year-old son with the help of Wasim. The reason he revealed was shocking. Talukdar confessed he killed his son because the 38-year-old was suffering from mental health-related problems and was a ‘schizophrenic.’

Graphical Representation

What Did The Police Investigation Reveal?

According to Deputy Commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar, the police control room received a distress call on August 23 at around 7.13 am that an unidentified man’s body found inside a container. The container is locally known as “Bablu Ka Container”, which is lying near the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) boundary wall on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway for years.

The investigation revealed that the victim lost a substantial amount of blood from the severe head injury and died. The victim appeared to be dead for almost 24 hours before the discovery of the body.

Police also found a blood-stained stone lying near the body.

Cops scanned CCTV cameras installed around the location, establishing a movement trail of the victim. The movement was later verified during the interrogation of suspects.

“After CCTV analysis over days, a crucial lead emerged. The movement of the victim was traced through multiple cameras, showing him in the company of two people. The camera-to-camera trail revealed that he proceeded with the two suspects towards the scene of crime but did not return thereafter. The suspects were subsequently traced to a stitching factory in Govindpuri, leading to the arrest of Talukdar Ansari and Mohammad Wasim,” DCP Kumar said.

The Crime

Investigators said that Ansari and Wasim lured the 38-year-old to the container by saying that they are taking him to a doctor for treatment. When the victim reached at the spot, the accused father, with the help of his friend, killed his son.

After luring the mentally ill victim to the container, Wasim allegedly hit him with a stone. Then the duo strangled the unconscious victim to death using an improvised cloth made from waste clothes. The two then hid the body inside the container and fled the scene.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.