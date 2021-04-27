New Delhi: Another COVID-19 facility in Delhi, Shanti Mukund Hospital, reportedly ran out of oxygen supply and took up the matter with Delhi High Court saying their oxygen allocation had been reduced. The matter came to light amid a high court hearing regarding the Covid-19 situation and supply of medical oxygen in the national capital when Venkateshwara Hospital interrupted to say their oxygen stock was running out. Also Read - COVID19 Travel Restrictions in Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, And Tamil Nadu | All You Need to Know

A division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli pulled up the Delhi government saying they were repeatedly getting such complaints. The Delhi government is issuing directions that are out of sync with no ground reality, the bench rapped.

"If the oxygen refillers are not falling in line then it's time to take action against them. Take them into custody. Take over the plant. These people cannot be allowed to get away. We are being told that these cylinders are being sold in the black market for Rs 1 lakh," the Delhi High Court said.

Delhi’s Shanti Mukund Hospital told the court that oxygen suppliers have “point-blank” refused to supply oxygen to them.

“We have only been SMSing them since yesterday. We are directly reaching the oxygen supplier Linde and they have point-blank refused to give us even one cylinder…We are fed up with the government. The oxygen allocated for the hospital has been reduced and now we are without oxygen,” they said.

The High Court ordered the Delhi government to immediately supply 2.69 MT of oxygen to Shanti Mukund Hospital. The government said that it will urgently supply Venkateshwara as well.

Earlier today, a patient was seen lying on the ground for hours in the RML Hospital in Delhi as he was not allowed to go inside due to “instructions from the higher-ups”. He was referred to LNJP after doctors detected corona-like symptoms but there too, the patient was not allowed to enter the hospital. Delhi’s Astha Hospital had also sent an SOS this morning after running out of oxygen supply with more than 40 patients on ventilator support.