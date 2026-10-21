Delhi Hot air balloon rides: Good news for Delhiites as DDA plans to start flights soon; check price and location

Delhiites can soon enjoy scenic sky views as the DDA resumes hot-air balloon rides starting November 14, with special discounts for corporate groups, schools, and families.

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Delhi Hot air balloon rides (Representational AI image)

Delhi Hot air balloon rides: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) may start its tethered hot air balloon rides from November 14, officials said on Wednesday. The rides were launched last November from Baanseera park in Sarai Kale Khan area. DDA, last year, finalised the Yamuna Sports Complex, the Commonwealth Games sports complexes and Asita and Baansera, two sites along the Yamuna Bank, for balloon rides. Expansion plans, beyond Baanseera, are on hold. A trip normally lasts between 7 and 12 minutes, with four people in the balloon.

“We plan to start the rides from November 14 for the public, the weather is ideal for the launch of the rides and it will be in the same format like last year,” a private organiser said. Ticket prices are likely to be less than last year to attract more customers, he added. The organisers set the ticket price at around Rs 2,300 per person last time.

Ticket prices are likely to be less than last year to attract more customers, he added.

Hot air balloon rides: Key details

Previous Pricing: Organisers had set the ticket price at around ₹2,300 per person during the previous season.

Discounts Proposed: Organisers (Air Safari) plan to offer discounts, including up to a 20% discount for individuals and families, along with special rates for corporate and school groups.

Ride Duration & Capacity: A typical tethered ride lasts between 7 to 12 minutes and accommodates up to 4 passengers per flight.

Expansion Status: While initial plans involved expanding to other sites (such as Asita and the Yamuna Sports Complex), expansion beyond Baanseera remains on hold for now.

Delhi weather update

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 0.5 degrees below the seasonal average, as temperatures began to dip across the city. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 247 at 7 pm, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi recorded its first ‘poor’ air quality day of the season on Wednesday, with the AQI reaching its highest level in 100 days. The last comparable reading was recorded on July 13, when the index stood at 246.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after the capital’s air quality slipped into the ‘poor’ category.

(With inputs from agencies)