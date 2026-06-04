A final embrace: African couple seeking IVF treatment found dead in each others arms in Delhi hotel fire

A significant number of the victims in the Flourish Stay B&B fire were foreign nationals. They were reportedly staying at the hotel to be close to family members undergoing medical treatment at hospitals in the area.

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Forensic officials reach the site after a fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in a five-storey building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area. PTI

Delhi hotel fire – Till death do us apart is not just a term anymore as an African couple lived the phrase in Delhi’s devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire. Now, even death could not separate them. Among the tragedy’s most poignant moments was the story of a couple who had come to the city seeking IVF treatment. Following the massive hotel fire that claimed 21 lives, the two were discovered dead in each other’s arms.

The couple, among the 12 foreign nationals killed in Wednesday’s blaze at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, were discovered inside a bathroom on the ground floor, where they had apparently taken shelter as thick smoke and flames rapidly engulfed the building. Hospital staff and local residents familiar with the couple said they had been staying at the facility while receiving fertility treatment at a nearby hospital.

Surpassed Taj Mahal as a symbol of love

Speaking to PTI, Wasim Raja, a duty in-charge at Max Smart Hospital who was among the first responders, described the scene as one that surpassed even the Taj Mahal as a symbol of love. “We somehow managed to open the bathroom door and saw something that is beyond words to describe. I have seen many dead bodies during my career, but nothing compares to what I saw there,” Raja told PTI.

According to him, the woman, who appeared to have recently undergone a medical procedure and bore a surgery mark on her head, was seated on the toilet seat, while her husband sat on a chair beside her. “They were holding each other. Their arms were wrapped around one another and her head was resting on his shoulder,” he said.

Raja said rescuers immediately checked for signs of life and attempted resuscitation. “We checked their pulse and veins and tried CPR and every possible life-saving measure, but there was no response. They had most likely succumbed to smoke inhalation,” he said. Even in their final moments, the couple appeared to have sought comfort in each other’s presence, he added. “When death was approaching, they chose to face it together in each other’s arms. It was a scene that will stay with me forever,” Raja said.

Hope of staring a family

A local cab operator, Ikrar, who lives near the hotel, said several drivers in the area knew the couple as they frequently travelled to and from the nearby hospital for treatment. “They were undergoing IVF treatment. Drivers from our locality would often ferry them to the hospital and back. They had come here with hope of starting a family,” he said. The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday morning when a massive fire swept through the five-storey hotel, killing 21 people and injuring several others.

Investigators probing the incident have since found that the building’s rooftop exit was allegedly blocked and that cooking heaters were being used in multiple guest rooms. Police have also alleged large-scale violations in the operation of the establishment, which was permitted to run only six rooms but was allegedly operating around 25.

What caused the fire?

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, while Delhi Police have launched a manhunt for the absconding hotel manager and issued a Look Out Circular against the building owner and his wife. Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel building, was arrested on Wednesday hours after the incident.

Among the victims were several foreign nationals from African and Central Asian countries who had chosen Delhi as a temporary home while seeking medical treatment, employment or business opportunities. For the African couple, however, the journey ended in a tragedy that rescuers say revealed an enduring bond even in death.

With inputs from PTI