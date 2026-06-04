Delhi Hotel Fire: Not LPG cylinder blast, but short circuit led to deaths in Malviya Nagar; check out what hotel owner says

According to preliminary investigations the fire in the hotel at Delhi's Malviya Nagar was a result of a short circuit and not an LPG cylinder blast as believed to be.

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Lavkesh Bajaj. @RahulSeeker/X

A preliminary investigation suggests that the fire at a hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, which resulted in the deaths of 21 people, may have been caused by a short circuit in the building’s electrical system, according to police sources.

Investigators have so far found no evidence suggesting that an LPG cylinder blast triggered the fire, despite the presence of gas cylinders in two kitchens on the property. The case took another turn after Lavkesh Bajaj, the arrested owner of the Delhi’s Flourish Stays B&B, made shocking disclosures regarding the incident.

What led to the fire?

According to sources in the Delhi Police, the fire spread far too rapidly and intensely to have been caused by a gas cylinder blast. Investigators believe the pattern of the blaze is more consistent with an electrical fault. Officials said fires triggered by short circuits in a building’s internal wiring often spread with similar speed and intensity. While forensic experts are still examining the exact origin and technical aspects of the incident, investigators currently suspect the electrical system was the primary cause of the tragedy.

Police and forensic teams inspecting the gutted structure found no signs of an LPG cylinder blast. The site has been cordoned off while investigators gather evidence and reconstruct the sequence of events. Authorities are examining the fire’s point of origin, its spread pattern and whether safety lapses or structural shortcomings worsened the tragedy. According to PTI, statements are being recorded from local residents, shopkeepers, employees and eyewitnesses.

What did the owner state?

During questioning, Lavkesh Bajaj, the arrested owner of Flourish Stay B&B, told investigators that he was near the hotel when the fire broke out on Wednesday morning but fled the area out of fear. He reportedly wandered around the city for several hours before police tracked him down.

Bajaj also admitted that the building did not have a Fire Safety No-Objection Certificate (NOC), a major regulatory violation. According to investigators, he had purchased the dilapidated building, formerly a Khadi shop, from Ahluwalia in 2022 and later converted it into a hotel-cum-guest house.

Bajaj told investigators that the property was operating with approvals for a B&B, tourist facility and health restaurant, though police are still checking whether the permits are genuine. Officials noted that the building was sanctioned for just six rooms under the Delhi B&B policy but was allegedly running 25 rooms, including accommodations in the basement.