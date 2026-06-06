Delhi hotel fire update: Police arrest cook, probe reveals his negligence fuelled deadly blaze

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the hotel's cook, who was working at Flourish Inn Stays. The ongoing investigation allegedly found that the 65-year-old chef’s negligence played a role in triggering the deadly blaze.

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Delhi hotel fire update: Police arrest cook, probe reveals his negligence fuelled deadly blaze

Delhi Hotel Fire Update: In the latest development in the Delhi hotel fire case, which claimed 21 lives, the Delhi Police nabbed the hotel’s cook, who was working in the kitchen of the bed-and-breakfast facility, Flourish Inn Stays. The ongoing probe allegedly found that the cook’s negligence played a major role in triggering the deadly fire. The cook has been identified as 65-year-old Keshav Negi. According to officials, police have also detained several other people, and questioning is underway. Investigative teams are focusing on the circumstances that led to the deadly fire.

3rd June Malviya Nagar fire tragedy | Delhi Police arrested one more accused – a cook of the hotel. Investigation revealed negligence by the cook to also be a cause of the fire. A few others have also been detained by the Police and are being questioned: Delhi Police (Pic: Delhi… pic.twitter.com/qYzpz79nzS — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026

Delhi Hotel Fire: Accountant Under Scanner

The investigative teams are also examining the role of absconding accountant, who was working closely with the hotel’s owner – Lavkesh Bajaj. He was working with Bajaj for the past 15 years. Accountant Jay Mishra, as per police, might have been involved in hotel’s operations.

Delhi Hotel Fire: Missing Accountant Under Scrutiny

Accountant Jay Mishra, who is currently absconding, is originally from Bihar. He was working with Flourish Inn owner Lavkesh Bajaj for the past 15 years. Mishra used to live in Rajpur Khurd area in South Delhi.

Now Mishra is in focus, who has been absconding since the day of the fire. As per a report by PTI, his name has been found in several hotel documents.

Police said that Jay Mishra was getting a monthly salary of around Rs 18,000, adding that a manhunt is on to nab the accountant. A team has also been sent to Bihar.

Police believes that Mishra might be possessing crucial details related to the hotel’s finances, staff appointments and operational control.

Malviya Nagar Fire

A tragic fire incident at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area took place on Wednesday. At least 21 people were killed and several others sustained injuries.

During the ongoing investigation, investigators allegedly discovered several safety violations in the establishment’s fire safety infrastructure. Meanwhile, as many as 15 people are undergoing treatment at Saket’s Max Hospital.

Police recently arrested the hotel owner, Lovekesh Bajaj, Sweety Sarkar and Pushpo Sarkar in connection with the case.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.