New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday relaxed the orders on hotels that had been dedicated as COVID-19 facilities, in view of the improving condition in the national capital. Also Read - Noida Stadium Reopens: Strict Social Distancing Norms Implemented, Aarogya Setu App Mandatory For Entry

“Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of COVID beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released,” the chief minister tweeted. Also Read - Low Levels of Vitamin D in Body Can Increase Your Risk of Contracting COVID-19 Infection

Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of COVID beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released. Also Read - No Licence Needed For Sale And Stocking of Hand Sanitisers Amid COVID-19: Centre — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 29, 2020

Delhi has seen a significant drop in the number of coronavirus cases over the last few days with daily figures close to or less than 1,000.

“Existing guidelines say that if any patient’s antigen test is negative but has symptoms, RT-PCR test must be done on him. I directed the officers today to ensure strict compliance of these guidelines,” CM Kejriwal said.

The government had empowered the magistrates in 11 districts of the capital city to use hotels as an extension of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients as hospitals were running short of isolation facilities when the cases surged in early June.

Remarkably, after facing an alarming shortage of beds last month, nearly 80 per cent of the beds in government and private hospitals are now lying vacant, the government pointed out in a press meet earlier this week.

As a result, all 40 hotels that were designated as COVID-19 facilities for patients with moderate symptoms have now been freed.

The national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and recovery rate improved to 88 per cent. On Tuesday, the number of cases increased slightly with 1,056 new infections taking the total number of cases to 1,32,275.