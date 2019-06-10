New Delhi: Delhi on Monday recorded its highest temperature of June at 48 degrees Celsius. Tweeting about it, weather agency Skymet Weather said on its Twiiter handle, “Delhi records the highest temperature in history. Sets an all-time record at 48 degree Celsius. This is the hottest ever in June.”

This is the highest temperature for Delhi in the month of June. The Met department has issued a red alert for select areas in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

According to Met department, in large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45 degrees Celsius mark for two days in a row and a severe heatwave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days. However, in small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day.

Delhi has been experiencing a heatwave for a week now and the condition is likely to be so on Tuesday as well with the IMD predicting the highest temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

Even a week ago, 11 of the 15 hottest places in the world were in India. Meanwhile, heatwave-like conditions are likely to prevail over Rajasthan, MP and Vidarbha as well.

After a delay of a week, the monsoon hit the Kerala coast on Saturday, marking the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country. “Monsoon has made an onset over Kerala today (June 8),” said IMD’s Director General-designate Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, and north-eastern states are set to receive rainfall this week.