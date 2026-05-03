Home

News

Delhi to Howrah in just 15 hours: New high-speed Vande Bharat Express to soon run on Delhi-Howrah route; check trial update and route details

Delhi to Howrah in just 15 hours: New high-speed Vande Bharat Express to soon run on Delhi-Howrah route; check trial update and route details

The new Vande Bharat Express aims to cut Delhi-Howrah travel time to just 15 hours, giving huge relief to commuters.

Vande Bharat Express- File image

Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train: In a big update for travelers who regularly travel between West Bengal and New Delhi, the first Vande Bharat trainset built at the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli has been sent for dynamic testing and field trials. Marking a major milestone for Indian Railways, this development highlights the rapid progress in India’s railway technology and manufacturing capabilities. Notably, the Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train will undergo oscillation tests to assess its speed, safety and overall performance before entering regular service. Here are all the details you need to know about the trial of Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train.

Expected route details of Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train

According to officials quoted by a Jagran report, preparations are underway to run the Vande Bharat train on the Delhi to Howrah route. As per the report, the proposed journey of the train will pass through key stations including Kanpur, Mirzapur, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Ara, Patna, Jhajha, Jasidih, Asansol and Barddhaman before reaching Howrah. As per the report, the service of the train is expected to begin in the coming months, improving connectivity and offering faster travel for passengers along this busy corridor.

Also read: Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Operation Update: Services to begin from THIS date, Check stoppages, fare and other details here

How much time does Rajdhani trains take to cover Delhi-Howrah route?

The fastest trains on the Delhi-Howrah route are premium services like the Howrah Rajdhani Express and Sealdah Rajdhani Express, which complete the journey in about 16-17 hours with limited stops and high priority on the tracks. Another quick option is the Duronto Express, which also takes around 17-18 hours depending on the schedule. If everything goes right in the trials, the Howrah-New Delhi high-speed Vande Bharat Express will complete the journey in just 15 hours.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: Good news for Uttar Pradesh as new Vande Bharat Express to connect New Delhi with THIS city; check route details and time table

Why the Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train will be historic?

This trainset represents another step toward the goal of reaching the 100th Vande Bharat train, a journey that began in 2018 with just two trainsets. Equipped with advanced features like the Siemens propulsion system, it promises a smooth and comfortable ride to the commuters.

Also read: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derails while approaching Pune station

Passenger utility and safety benefits at Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train

Passengers will benefit from comfortable seating, reduced noise, sealed gangways, and automatic plug doors. Moreover, safety has also been strengthened with the indigenous ‘Kavach’ system, advanced fire detection and aerosol-based fire suppression technology, ensuring a secure and modern travel experience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.