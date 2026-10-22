Delhi-Howrah Vande bharat sleeper set to cover Gaya Ji, Prayagraj and Dhanbad: Check expected timings and route details

The upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper train will connect Delhi and Howrah in under 15 hours, offering modern amenities, high speeds and comfortable overnight travel.

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Vande Bharat Express

Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Indian Railways is preparing to launch its all-new Vande Bharat Sleeper train, designed to make long-distance travel faster and significantly more comfortable. Following the massive success of the daytime chair-car Vande Bharat Express, this new sleeper variant is tailored specifically for overnight journeys. Set to run on the high-demand Delhi-Howrah route connecting the national capital with Kolkata, it offers a premium alternative alongside established trains like the Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express, Poorva Express and Netaji Express.

Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Key details

Feature Details Route New Delhi to Howrah (and return) Distance Covered ~1,449 km Travel Time Under 15 hours Top Speed 160-180 km/h Total Coaches 16 (11 AC 3-Tier, 4 AC 2-Tier, 1 First AC) Coach Manufacturer BEML (utilizing ICF technology) Expected Timings Departure: 5:00 PM Expected Launch Late 2025

Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Top speed

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is set to cover the approximately 1,449 km distance in less than 15 hours, making it notably faster than most existing options on this corridor. Designed to operate at top speeds of 160 to 180 km/h, it will claim the title of the fastest train operating between Delhi and Howrah once operations begin, a report by the News 18 said.

Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Major halts & route stoppages

To serve key regions across northern and eastern India, the train will stop at major cities and junctions aligned with traditional routes like the Rajdhani Express. Key stoppages include:

Kanpur Central

Prayagraj Junction

DD Upadhyaya Junction

Gaya Junction

Dhanbad Junction

Asansol Junction

Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train Expected Fares

Manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) using Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the 16-coach rake is structured into three travel classes:

AC 3-Tier (11 Coaches): Budget-friendly sleeper option (~₹3,000)

AC 2-Tier (4 Coaches): Enhanced space and privacy (~₹4,000)

First AC (1 Coach): Premium comfort (~₹5,100)

Expected Schedule & Launch Timeline

Preliminary estimates indicate the train will depart New Delhi at 5:00 PM and arrive in Howrah at 8:00 AM the following morning. The return journey from Howrah is anticipated to follow a matching schedule (5:00 PM to 8:00 AM). While Indian Railways has yet to announce an official launch date, service is expected to commence in late 2025.