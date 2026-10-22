Delhi-Howrah Vande bharat sleeper set to cover Gaya Ji, Prayagraj and Dhanbad: Check expected timings and route details

Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Indian Railways is preparing to launch its all-new Vande Bharat Sleeper train, designed to make long-distance travel faster and significantly more comfortable. Following the massive success of the daytime chair-car Vande Bharat Express, this new sleeper variant is tailored specifically for overnight journeys. Set to run on the high-demand Delhi-Howrah route connecting the national capital with Kolkata, it offers a premium alternative alongside established trains like the Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express, Poorva Express and Netaji Express.
|Feature
|Details
|Route
|New Delhi to Howrah (and return)
|Distance Covered
|~1,449 km
|Travel Time
|Under 15 hours
|Top Speed
|160-180 km/h
|Total Coaches
|16 (11 AC 3-Tier, 4 AC 2-Tier, 1 First AC)
|Coach Manufacturer
|BEML (utilizing ICF technology)
|Expected Timings
|Departure: 5:00 PM
|Expected Launch
|Late 2025
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is set to cover the approximately 1,449 km distance in less than 15 hours, making it notably faster than most existing options on this corridor. Designed to operate at top speeds of 160 to 180 km/h, it will claim the title of the fastest train operating between Delhi and Howrah once operations begin, a report by the News 18 said.
To serve key regions across northern and eastern India, the train will stop at major cities and junctions aligned with traditional routes like the Rajdhani Express. Key stoppages include:
Manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) using Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the 16-coach rake is structured into three travel classes:
Preliminary estimates indicate the train will depart New Delhi at 5:00 PM and arrive in Howrah at 8:00 AM the following morning. The return journey from Howrah is anticipated to follow a matching schedule (5:00 PM to 8:00 AM). While Indian Railways has yet to announce an official launch date, service is expected to commence in late 2025.
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