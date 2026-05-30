This airport gets India’s first SkyCast weather monitoring system; only 18 such advanced systems exist globally, key features include…

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurates India’s first 'SkyCast' System at IGI Airport New Delhi. Know its key features.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-igi-airport-gets-indias-first-skycast-weather-monitoring-system-only-18-such-advanced-systems-exist-globally-key-features-include-gfas-real-time-measurements-fog-aerosols-turbulence-moisture-8430582/ Copy

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurates India’s first 'SkyCast' System at IGI Airport New Delhi(Photo Credit: X@DrJitendraSingh)

To improve aviation weather monitoring and reduce fog‑related disruptions, Union MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh on Friday inaugurated India’s first “SkyCast System” at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The Minister stated that only 18 such advanced systems exist across the world so far, and India has now become the 19th in the world to install this integrated atmospheric remote sensing system for aviation weather monitoring.

Where will the second such facility be inaugurated?

The inauguration ceremony was held at IGI Airport, New Delhi, on Friday in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. M. Ravichandran; senior officials from MoES, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), GMR, and representatives from the aviation sector. After IGI Airport Delhi, the second such facility will come up at Jewar Airport, followed by expansion to other airports across India, Union MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh added.

Also Read: Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers tail strike during landing at Kempegowda International Airport

According to Jitendra Singh, the SkyCast is one of the biggest landmarks in India’s aviation history as it combines multiple atmospheric observation technologies for fog monitoring, turbulence detection and high-impact weather forecasting.

“In the pursuit of ‘Ease of Travel by Air’, this marks a new beginning in the Aviation history of India…a milestone indeed! In other words, a new era of weather-smart aviation! India’s first ‘SkyCast’ System launched at IGI Airport New Delhi. ‘SkyCast’ will provide… pic.twitter.com/NV8JsEr0RU — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 29, 2026

What are the key features of India’s first “SkyCast System”?

The system integrates state-of-the-art atmospheric remote sensing technologies, including Radar Wind Profiler, SODAR, Microwave Radiometer, Ground-based Fog Aerosol Spectrometer (GFAS), and CL61 Lidar-based Ceilometer to provide comprehensive real-time atmospheric intelligence. As per the minister, the facility will strengthen monitoring and warning capabilities across runways, making take-offs and landings safer.

Also Read: Air India to reduce its daily operations by 100 flights due to rising fuel prices; These routes are to be most affected