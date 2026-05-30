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This airport gets India’s first SkyCast weather monitoring system; only 18 such advanced systems exist globally, key features include…

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurates India’s first 'SkyCast' System at IGI Airport New Delhi. Know its key features.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: May 30, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
This airport gets India's first SkyCast weather monitoring system; only 18 such advanced systems exist globally, key features include...
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurates India’s first 'SkyCast' System at IGI Airport New Delhi(Photo Credit: X@DrJitendraSingh)

To improve aviation weather monitoring and reduce fog‑related disruptions, Union MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh on Friday inaugurated India’s first “SkyCast System” at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The Minister stated that only 18 such advanced systems exist across the world so far, and India has now become the 19th in the world to install this integrated atmospheric remote sensing system for aviation weather monitoring.

Where will the second such facility be inaugurated?

The inauguration ceremony was held at IGI Airport, New Delhi, on Friday in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. M. Ravichandran; senior officials from MoES, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), GMR, and representatives from the aviation sector. After IGI Airport Delhi, the second such facility will come up at Jewar Airport, followed by expansion to other airports across India, Union MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh added.

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According to Jitendra Singh, the SkyCast is one of the biggest landmarks in India’s aviation history as it combines multiple atmospheric observation technologies for fog monitoring, turbulence detection and high-impact weather forecasting.

What are the key features of India’s first “SkyCast System”?

The system integrates state-of-the-art atmospheric remote sensing technologies, including Radar Wind Profiler, SODAR, Microwave Radiometer, Ground-based Fog Aerosol Spectrometer (GFAS), and CL61 Lidar-based Ceilometer to provide comprehensive real-time atmospheric intelligence. As per the minister, the facility will strengthen monitoring and warning capabilities across runways, making take-offs and landings safer.

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  • Apart from the Radar Wind Profiler, SODAR, and Microwave Radiometer features, the SkyCast facility will include significant capabilities, including advanced fog monitoring instruments, such as the Ground-based Fog Aerosol Spectrometer (GFAS), which provides detailed information on fog droplets, aerosols, and aerosol-fog interactions. Dr. Jitendra Singh said this is particularly important for cities like Delhi, where pollution particles interact with fog and affect visibility conditions.
  • Moreover, the SkyCast system also integrates the CL61 Lidar-based Ceilometer, which continuously monitors the vertical structure of fog. This helps understand fog formation, visibility reduction, and atmospheric conditions affecting aviation operations.
  • SkyCast system brings together real-time measurements of fog, aerosols, turbulence, moisture, visibility, and atmospheric conditions into a single advanced aviation weather intelligence framework.
  • The system will support pilots, airlines, airport operators and air traffic management agencies with accurate nowcasting and early warning services.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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