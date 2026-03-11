Home

Delhi IGI airport releases advisory for overseas travellers as airlines reroute westbound flights and delay departures

Delhi Airport has advised international passengers to check flight updates as westbound flights face delays due to Middle East airspace disruptions, prompting airlines to reroute services and revise schedules.

Delhi IGI airport advisory

International passengers travelling via Delhi might face delays or disruptions in their journey. The Delhi International Airport has issued another advisory asking flyers to check the status of their flight before proceeding to the airport. Tensions between countries in West Asia has caused disruption in international flights schedules.

Here’s what travellers should know.

DGCA asks passengers flying westwards to check flight status

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has asked international passengers travelling westwards to reconfirm their flight timing with their airlines. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), in a statement said, “Flight schedules of some international flights may change or get delayed due to the evolving situation in West Asia.”

It further said that passengers should “continue to monitor real-time flight status on their airline websites or official airport communications before travelling to the airport to avoid inconvenience.”

Also read: Dubai flights hit by major disruptions as DGCA issues fresh advisory amid middle east tensions

Airspace restrictions due to West Asian tension

Civilian air routes have been disturbed due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia. Some countries in the Middle East have closed their airspace for flights or have been declared unsafe to travel through by aviation authorities.

This has caused several airlines to reroute their flights or delay flight schedules. Since many international flights from India towards the west direction pass through air spaces in West Asia, it impacts flight schedules.

Airlines have been forced to cancel or delay multiple flights over the past few days. It was reported that close to 200 international flights (departures and arrivals) were cancelled as airlines struggled to operate flights due to air space restrictions.

The majority of the flights that were cancelled were westbound international flights – flights travelling from India to Europe, North America and certain countries in West Asia.

All domestic flights operating as usual at Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport has said that not all flights are impacted by the current situation. As of now, IGI Airport says that its domestic flights operations are functioning as normal.

“The airport continues to function as usual and only certain international flights are impacted as their airlines re-work flight schedules,” DIAL added.

“Passengers are advised to stay updated with their airlines and the airport for the latest information,” it further added.

How passengers can avoid travel troubles

For passengers flying out of Delhi internationally, here’s what they can do:

Reconfirm flight status with their airlines

Follow updates from the airport for the latest notification

Allow more time for travel

It is unlikely to know how long the current situation will continue, however passengers are urged to stay updated with the latest news.

