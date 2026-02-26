Home

Major update for Flyers: IGI airport temporarily closes third runway for 3 months, NOTAM issued

Delhi’s IGI Airport has temporarily shut its third runway for major rehabilitation work until May 25, with officials assuring minimal disruption to flight operations and passenger movement during the upgrade period.

New Delhi: India’s busiest airport Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport), has shut its third runway for rehabilitation, authorities said Thursday. According to a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India, runway 11R/29L, also known as runway 3, will shut down from February 26 to May 25 next year for nearly three months.

The third runway will undergo rehabilitation to improve safety and augment capacity in addition to strengthening of the runway pavement and upgrading systems, the NOTAM read. Closure of the runway can be extended subject to technical requirements and regulatory approvals.

Runway Rehabilitation Work Details

Detailed rehabilitation work at IGI Airport’s third runway will include:

Overlay of runway.

Construction of a rapid-exit taxiway.

Upgrade of Instrument Landing System (ILS).

This is necessary because traffic has increased significantly since it opened in 2008 and general wear and tear of the runway surface can no longer be addressed through regular maintenance activities,” the statement added.

Flight operations unlikely to be affected

Flight schedules will not be affected due to the closure of one runway and will continue to operate on other runways at Delhi Airport.

IGI Airport has three parallel runways – 09/27, 10L/28R, 10R/28L – which allows aircraft to take off and land even when maintenance is carried out on one of the runways.

Air traffic controllers will implement “INTERIM OPERATING PROCEDURES” and taxiway “CLOSURES/UPTURNS” as required to ensure smooth movement of aircraft to and from the closed runway.

However, travellers are advised to remain in touch with airlines for any updates on their flights.

VIP flights to use alternate runway during closure

IGI Airport will use runway 09/27 for VVIP, state/dignitary, defence and selected civil flights till May 25 next year as measures to facilitate operations during the closure of runway 11R/29L

Airports Authority of India has worked with airlines and stakeholders and regulatory bodies to reduce disruptions. Taxiways and part of the apron will also be closed for the rehabilitation project.

Cancellations and delays unlikely

During this period, extensive care will be taken to ensure that there are no flight cancellations or large-scale delays. However, since the airport is one of the busiest in India and South Asia, passengers are advised to check flight statuses with airlines before heading to the airport and reach the airport early.

India’s busiest airport by passenger traffic

Delhi is the home to one of the busiest airports in India and South Asia. IGI Airport has been consistently ranked in the top spot for handling the highest number of passenger traffic. More people in India want to fly, so the airport is finding ways to work better and handle more passengers in the future.

