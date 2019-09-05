New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Thursday announced its decision to shift domestic operations of IndiGo and SpiceJet flights from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 in Delhi, stated a report.

While the shifting of IndiGo’s domestic operations is still underway, SpiceJet has already shifted its entire operation from T2 to T3. This decision was taken by the Delhi airport authorities for the structural improvement of Terminal 2. Notably, this shifting of operations to Terminal 3 will not affect the operations of SpiceJet and IndiGo at Terminal 1, added the report.

Following the shifting process, the total number of flights operating from T3 will increase from 184 to 240, which include 24 IndiGo flights and 32 SpiceJet flights. The Delhi Airport tweeted on Thursday, “From today, all @flyspicejet operations have been moved from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3.”

The tweet further read: “While @IndiGo6E operations have been partially shifted from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3. This will enhance the capacity of Terminal 2 and make it ready for the future!”

Meanwhile, the domestic flight operations of IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will soon be unified at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, beginning from October 1, 2019. This move is being undertaken for the convenience of both the airlines and the passengers travelling through the Mumbai International Airport.