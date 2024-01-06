Delhi IMD Forecast: Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 8.9 degree C; Check Full Forecast

Delhi's weather was quite chilly, with the mercury dipping to 8.9 degrees Celsius, as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department anticipates a further drop in the temperature in the upcoming days. So, those living in Delhi must brace for colder days ahead.

New Delhi: Delhi experienced a relatively mild winter morning on Saturday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius. This is two notches above the seasonal average for this time of the year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to have a ‘cold day’ with the maximum temperature hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. The city also witnessed shallow fog, which affected traffic and rail movement, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Palam Records Lowest Visibility

Palam recorded the lowest visibility of 1000 m at 5:30 AM and Safdarjung at 500 m at 8 AM with the minimum temperature standing at 9.6 and 8.9 degrees C, respectively. According to Indian Railways, delays affecting 14 trains bound for Delhi stem from various factors, including fog-related issues in the northern region.

The highest delay reported for trains arriving in Delhi is six hours. Over 30 flight disruptions and delays were reported until 8 AM at IGI Airport.

Air Quality Continues to Remain ‘Very Poor’

Meanwhile, the air quality continued to remain in the very poor’ category at several stations across the city. At the Anand Vihar area, PM 2.5 levels were recorded to be in ‘the’very poor’ category, standing at 346 and PM 10 reaching 258, or ‘poor’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100’satisfactory’; 101 and 200’moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400’very poor’; and 401 and 500’severe’. T3 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport also witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 307, the’very poor’ category, while PM 10 was at 153, falling under the’moderate’ category, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold to severe cold day conditions prevailed at several places in North India, with places like Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh recording maximum temperatures less than normal.

“Cold to severe cold conditions prevailed at many places over Haryana, a few places over Rajasthan, and some pockets over Punjab. Cold day conditions prevailed at a few places over Delhi and at isolated pockets over north M.P.,” the IMD said in a post on ‘X’.

Delhi recorded a maximum of 13.8 degrees Celsius at Palam (departure of -4.9 degrees Celsius), Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 14.3 degrees Celsius (departure of -3.9 degrees Celsius), Haryana’s Ambala recorded a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius (departure of -7.5 degrees Celsius) and Punjab’s Patiala recorded a maximum of 11.1 degrees Celsius (departure of -7.5 degrees Celsius).

The maximum temperature recorded was markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) at many places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; at a few places over West Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh; at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh; below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at many places over Gujarat Region; at isolated places over central Maharashtra, Uttarakhand; and near normal over the rest of the country, the IMD said in an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

