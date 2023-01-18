Home

Cold Wave Conditions To Ebb, Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Showers Tomorrow | Full IMD Forecast Here

Amid the freezing temperature, Delhi-NCR is likely to receive showers of rain from tomorrow as per the MET department.

Delhi: The capital woke to a freezing 2 degrees on Wednesday. With foggy mornings and dipping temperatures, Delhi-NCR folks are all layered and woollen-ed-up! The mercury plunged below 3 degrees in few parts of Delhi, Safdarjung recorded 2 degrees Celsius. Several trains and flights were also delayed due to reduced visibility owing to dense fog conditions. In the national capital, the air quality has entered into a “very poor” category with overall AQI at 316.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi was also likely to get a drizzle due to a fresh western disturbance.

The IMD declares a cold wave in the region when the minimum temperature is 4.5°C or more below the normal mark or when it drops to 4°C or lower. The Safdarjung observatory (2.6), Lodhi road (2.2), Ridge (2.3), and Ayanagar (3.2) met the criteria on Wednesday.

IMD Weather Forecast For Upcoming Days: Rainfall, Snowfall Fog & More

In northwest India, light to moderate rain, hailstorms and winds are expected during the course of the next week. The coming week in Himachal Pradesh is expected to bring a drop in temperature, heavy snowfall and significant rain, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According the latest IMD bulletin, there will be a gradual rise in minimum temperature by 4-6 degrees over parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during 19-21 January. Also, There will be thunderstorm accompanied with light over Himalayan Region on 19 and 20 January.

Under the influence of Western disturbance, scattered to moderate showers/ snowfall can be expected over Western Himalayas and Northern plains,

Dense fog to engulf isolated parts in West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Tripura while cold wave conditions might also continue over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh.

On January 23 and 24, sporadic light to moderate hailstorms are also probable over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

Delhi Grapples Biting Cold, Several Flights, Trains Delayed

Owing to reduced visibility due to fog, several flights and Delhi bound trains were delayed.

Delhi | People take refuge at a night shelter in the Yamuna Bazar area as cold wave continues in the national capital Blankets, beds, hot water are available here. We provide tea, snacks & meals to people who stay here, says Vimal, caretaker pic.twitter.com/LVTrdbd7yz — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023



Many of Delhi’s homeless complain that the authorities are not of much help However, a report by news agency ANI stated that some people who are taking refuge at the homeless shelter in Yamuna Vihar said that those who complain of not getting assistance kept themselves exposed to the cold on purpose, despite arrangements being made.