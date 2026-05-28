Delhi Rains: City likely to get respite from severe heatwave as IMD predicts rainfall over next 3 days, issues alert for these states

The monsoon has missed its expected onset date of May 26 in Kerala but has further advanced into some more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Bay of Bengal

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Rainfall likely in Delhi today (AI Image)

New Delhi: Good news for Delhiites, as the city is likely to get some reprieve from the scorching heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, dust storms, and light rainfall over the next three days in the national capital.. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius (°C), which was 3.9°C above normal. The Palam and Lodhi Road stations recorded 44.6°C, while Ridge and Ayanagar stations crossed the 45-degree mark, clocking 45.6°C and 45.4°C, respectively.

“A western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 28. Under its influence, Delhi is expected to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds and light rainfall activity between May 28 and May 30, leading to a substantial reduction in temperatures,” the official said.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Rain alert: Moderate rainfall likely to occur for next four days; Check IMD weather forecast, school reopening dates

Here are some of the key details:

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies and continued heatwave conditions during the first half of Thursday

The maximum temperature likely to remain between 43°C and 45°C.

By night, the city is expected to witness light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, and gusty winds reaching 50-60kmph and reaching 70-80kmph.

The IMD has forecasted a sharp drop in temperatures from Friday

On Friday, the maximum to remain 35-37°C on May 29 and 34-36°C by May 30, which will mark a 10-degree fall in a week.

The IMD also warned of uprooting of trees, damage to power lines and traffic disruptions due to thunderstorms and strong winds

IMD has advised residents to stay indoors during intense weather activity.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan for 3 days, issues storm warning for Uttar Pradesh

Talking to Hindustan Times, Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet Weather said, “The WD induced cyclonic circulation will likely impact the Indo-Gangetic area, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP, up to Bihar. High speed winds up to 70-80kmph can be expected starting from the night of May 28 until May 30. Since it is hot and dry, the winds will cause a dust storm initially, after which moisture will settle in, followed by rainfall.”

Southwest monsoon further advances in Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Bay of Bengal

The monsoon has missed its expected onset date of May 26 in Kerala but has further advanced into some more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

The IMD had earlier estimated that the monsoon would arrive in Kerala on May 26 with a model error of +/- four days.

The monsoon usually sets over Kerala around June 1, marking the beginning of the monsoon season (June to September) in the country. Last year, the onset of monsoon happened on May 24, according to the department.

In a statement, the IMD said, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, southwest, eastcentral and westcentral Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 2-3 days.”