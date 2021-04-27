New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government is importing at least 18 Oxygen tankers from Bangkok and 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants from France to increase the national capital’s capacity in fighting the coronavirus crisis. Addressing a press conference today, Kejriwal said the situation in Delhi is getting better now. Also Read - Gujarat Lockdown: Night Curfew Imposed in These 29 Cities. What's Open, What Shut | Full List Here

He noted that the oxygen tankers from Bangkok will start arriving tomorrow. "We have requested the Centre to allow the use of Air Force planes for this purpose. Talks are on, I'm very hopeful that talks will be successful. This will resolve the issue of transport."

"We are importing 21 ready-to-use Oxygen plants from France. They can be brought to use immediately. These will be installed at different hospitals and this will help us in resolving the Oxygen crisis in those hospitals," the Delhi CM added.

Kejriwal noted that industrialists and chief ministers across the country have helped the Delhi government in fighting the oxygen crisis. “We are receiving tremendous support, we have received offers from many people. Many of them are helping. I thank everyone who is helping the Delhi government,” he said.

Notably, Delhi has been reporting more than 20,000 infections on a daily basis for the past week. However, the city’s death toll climbed to a record high on Monday with 380 fatalities.