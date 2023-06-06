Home

Holy Smoke! 15 of Top 20 Most Polluted Cities in The World from India, Delhi At Number 4

PM2.5 is particulate matter that is less than 2.5 microns in diameter and is used as the standard air quality indicator for IQAir’s World Air Quality Report.

15 of top 20 most polluted cities in the world from India

New Delhi: India became the world’s eighth most polluted country in the recently released fifth annual World Air Quality Report 2022, with an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 53.3 micrograms per cubic meter, which is more than 10 times the WHO’s recommended levels. India was ranked eighth on the list, dropping three places from the previous year, with Chad, Iraq, Pakistan, Bahrain, and Bangladesh being the five most polluted countries in 2022.

PM2.5 is particulate matter that is less than 2.5 microns in diameter and is used as the standard air quality indicator for IQAir’s World Air Quality Report. The average calculated by IQAir was also higher than the liberal standard of 40 μg/m3 set by India’s Central Pollution Control Board.

15 out of top 20 most polluted cities in the world are Indian, according to the annual world air quality report published by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir.

Here are the top 20 most polluted cities in the world.

Lahore, Pakistan Hotan, China Bhiwandi, India Delhi, India Peshawar, Pakistan Darbhanga, India Asopur, India N’Djamena, Chad New Delhi, India Patna, India Ghaziabad, India Dharuhera, India Baghdad, Iraq Chapra, India Muzzafarnagar, India Faisalabad, India Greater Noida, India Bahadurgarh, India Faridabad, India Muzzafarpur, India

Delhi has been ranked the fourth most polluted city and the second most polluted capital city globally, with an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 92.6 micrograms per cubic meter.

Transport sector accounts for 40 pc of air pollution; need to develop greener fuels: Govt

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has earlier said the transport sector contributes to 40 per cent of the air pollution in the country, and exhorted the industry to develop greener fuel alternatives to reduce the problem.

Speaking at the GH2 summit here, Gadkari said 90 per cent of this contribution comes from the road transport sector, the portfolio he handles.

“We (transport) are responsible for 40 per cent of air pollution in the country…as the transport minister, actually I am responsible for that,” Gadkari said, citing the case of New Delhi which is grappling with air pollution woes.

