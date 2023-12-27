Home

Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory For Air Passengers As Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital

A travel advisory has been issued by Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for all air passengers, keeping in mind the intensifying, dense fog in the national capital as the cold wave continues.

New Delhi: Delhi has been experiencing low temperatures and poor visibility as the fog is getting denser with every passing day. As the winter is intensifying in whole of North India, Delhi has also been at the receiving end. The dense fog in the early and late hours of the day have contributed to the delay and/or cancellation of trains and flights departing and arriving in the capital city. Amid the adverse weather conditions, a travel advisory has been issued by the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport via social media, alerting all air passengers about possible delays and cancellations due to the fog.

Delhi’s IGI Airport Issues Travel Advisory

As mentioned earlier, a travel advisory has been issued by Delhi Airport on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). The advisory is for all passengers flying domestic or international and has warned them of potential delays in both domestic and international travel. The advisory reads, “While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.” The airport authorities initiated the anti-fog landing system, technically called the CAT-lll Instrument Landing System (ILS). The CAT III system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility level is low.

Dense Fog In Delhi

As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a layer of dense fog engulfed parts of the national capital as the cold wave continues in North India. For the second consecutive day, dense fog continued to blanket several states in northern part of the country including the national capital as cold weather conditions prevail in the region. The layer of thick fog lowered the visibility in several places across the city on Wednesday morning. Earlier, the IMD published a satellite imagery showing fog layer spreading over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh. People in the national capital and other cities could be seen lighting bonfires and sitting beside it in a bid to keep themselves warm amid the cold weather conditions.

