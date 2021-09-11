New Delhi: Security has been beefed up at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after police received an anonymous phone call threatening to ‘blow up’ Air India flight to London on the lines of the 9/11 attacks in the United States. Police sources said that the Rahhola police station in outer Delhi received the threat call, after which the IGI airport went on a state of alert.Also Read - Watch: Biden Commemorates 9/11 Victims in Video Message on 20th Anniversary of Attacks

“We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London. On Thursday night at 10.30 pm, a phone call came on the landline of Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi. The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India’s flight to London will be blown up,” news agency ANI reported quoting Delhi Police sources. A team of Delhi Police has started the investigation in the matter. Also Read - 9/11 And 20-Year Long War Against Terror: Has America Achieved Its Objectives?

Earlier on Friday, security was increased after a threat call was received to seize the Delhi airport. “Travel Alert Due to SFJ’s call to seize the airport, checking of vehicles will be done going to the airport”, tweeted DCP South West, Pratap Singh. Furthermore, he urged flyers to start early if they have to board a flight from IGI to avoid any delays.