New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reassured the residents of the national capital on Tuesday by saying that it is prepared to deal with the new coronavirus strain.

Kejriwal said, "Delhi has witnessed three waves of coronavirus and the third wave was an intense one when cases went up to 8,500 (fresh cases reported daily) but we managed to control it. "

In response to a question on preparedness of the Delhi government for the new coronavirus variant that first emerged in the UK, Kejriwal told reporters, "We are fully prepared to deal with it."

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six people who returned to India from the UK have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain.

All these people have been kept in single room isolation at designated health care facilities by respective state governments and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine, the ministry said.

Delhi recorded 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in seven months (on May 26, 412 fresh cases were reported), and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, according to the Health Department’s data.

The city’s caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, the authorities said, adding that over 57,463 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)