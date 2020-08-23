New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has found a range of explosives from the home in Uttar Pradesh of alleged ISIS operative Abu Yusuf, who was arrested late Friday night by the Delhi Police Special Cell after a shootout in the capital’s Dhaula Kuan area. Also Read - ‘Intended to Carry Out Attack Around August 15’: Delhi Police on ISIS ‘Terrorist’ Arrested Last Night

"Two explosive jackets, one explosive belt, around nine kg of raw explosives, ball bearings, seven cylindrical boxes, timer, four batteries, ISIS flag and board on which he used to practice shooting were recovered from his village", Pramod Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell, said about the raid conducted by it in the alleged operative's village in Balrampur district.

“He was planning to plant the two recovered IEDs in a high footfall area of Delhi. After that, he was to receive instructions from his handler to carry out a fidayeen attack”, the officer said further.

Notably, the Special Cell team had arrived in the village last night with Yusuf, whose real name is Mohammed Mushtaqeem Khan. As per initial reports, he was planning a ‘lone wolf’ attack in the national capital.

On Saturday, DCP Kushwaha had said that Yusuf had planned to carry out the attack around August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day, adding that he was unsuccessful in doing so due to the tight security arrangements in place.