New Delhi: In wake of the situation of pollution level in the national capital during Diwali in the last three years, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a complete ban on storage, sale, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers this year too. Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal wrote, "Just like last year, there will be a complete ban on storage, sale, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers this year too, in wake of the situation of pollution in Delhi during Diwali in the last three years."