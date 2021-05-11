New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has released a dedicated COVID-19 helpline – 1031 for all queries related to coronavirus services in the national capital. From procuring Oxygen cylinders to checking the availability of beds, Delhiites can raise their queries on the designated helpline from different locations in the city. This comes amid the shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen owing to the massive rise in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Fact Check: Does Long-Term Use of Face Masks Cause Oxygen Deficiency? Know The Truth Behind Viral Post

One can download the Delhi corona app from Google or Apple Store. People can also check the updated status on www.delhifightscorona.in which is updated every two hours. For real-time status updates, you can call up the hospital, details of which will be available on both the app and the website. You can also contact the designated helpline 1031, to check the bed availability status.

For teleconsultation with doctor

Dial 1031 and you will be put in touch with a doctor from a team of doctors put together by the Delhi government. This facility is available free of cost on 24×7 round-the-clock basis for queries on COVID-19 patients.

For COVID patients under home isolation

Patients under home isolation will be contacted on their registered mobile number beginning day zero of their positive report till the 10th day. A kit including medicines, oximeter, and thermometer will be delivered to the patient’s place free of cost. If you don’t receive your kits you can contact the district control room numbers.

For Medicine And Drugs

The Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has directed hospitals to not ask patients and their relatives to arrange medicines, stating that they were available in adequate supply in the hospitals. “All commonly prescribed drugs for COVID management are available at the local chemists and pharmacies. Remdesivir injections are supplied to COVID hospitals only as per their projected demand. Toclizumab injections are also allotted to COVID hospitals based on stocks received from the Centre”, it said.

For Conducting Last Rites

People can dial helpline number 1031 if they want to conduct the last rites of a person who has passed away in home isolation. The District Magistrate’s office can also be contact for making arrangements, ensuring Coronavirus-appropriate protocols.

For Oxygen cylinders

Residents can go to any of the depots/ dealers mentioned in the list available on http://oxygen.jantasamvad.org/ with their identity proof along with the patient’s identity proof and doctor’s prescription to procure Oxygen cylinders. One can also call on helpline number 1031 to find out the re-fillers or dealers available around their location.