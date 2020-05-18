New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been a vocal advocate of restarting economic activities in the national capital, on Monday announced guidelines for lockdown 4.0 in the city. Today’s announcement comes a day after the Centre announced that the nationwide lockdown will continue to be in effect till May 31, being extended for a third time in the process. Also Read - Will Delhi Markets Open For Lockdown 4.0? Here's What Traders Think

After the announcement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had tweeted: "Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent."

After today’s announcement, here’s what will be allowed in Delhi and what will be not:

Allowed:

Private offices to open in full strength but it would be preferred if most employees work from home

Markets can open but shops within markets will open on ‘odd-even’ basis; standalone shops can open too

Sports complexes and stadia can open but without spectators

Construction activities but only with labourers who are in Delhi right now

Buses to run with only 20 passengers onboard who will be screened before boarding; social distancing to be followed

Taxis and cabs can operate but with only two passengers, maxicabs with four passengers

Private cars can have two passengers while two-wheelers shall have no pillion riders

Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws to operate with one only passenger

50 people allowed for wedding ceremonies, 20 for funerals

Restaurants can open but only for home deliveries

Not Allowed:

Barber shops, saloons, spas to remain closed for now

Stepping outside homes from 7 PM-7 AM except for essential services prohibited

Aggregators prohibited from carpooling or car-sharing

Hotels, malls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls will stay shut

Gatherings of all kinds, including religious, banned; places of worship to stay closed

Delhi Metro operations to remain suspended

Those below 10, above 65, pregnant women and people who have other health conditions can’t leave homes

“No activities, however, will be allowed inside containment zones,” the Delhi CM announced in today’s interaction.

He also announced that the capital’s current overall COVID-19 count stands at 10,054, including 4,485 discharges and 160 deaths.