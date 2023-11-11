4 Killed After Oil Tanker Rams Into Car & Pickup Van Near Gurugram On Delhi-Jaipur Highway; Visuals Surface

The car, which had three passengers in it, died after it caught fire when it collided with an oil tanker. The vehicle caught fire due to the presence of CNG cylinders inside it

New Delhi: At least four people were killed after an oil tanker hit a divider and collided with a car and a pickup van on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Haryana’s Gurugram on Friday. The oil tanker caught fire following the collision. The car, which had three passengers in it, died after it caught fire. The vehicle caught fire due to the presence of CNG cylinders inside it, Investigation Officer (IO) Vinod Kumar said.

According to the police, the passengers were probably travelling to Jaipur at the time of the accident.

After hitting the car, the oil tanker rammed into a pickup van on the highway, killing the driver of the van on the spot. The oil tanker driver fled after the accident, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Haryana: A tanker hits a car and pickup vehicle near Sidhrawali on Delhi-Jaipur Highway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/RhmzpS1PKL — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

“We received information regarding the accident that occurred on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. When we reached the spot, we found that a car was gutted with fire, and three people were killed. Later, we also found that the oil tanker had collided with a pickup van due to which the driver of the van died on the spot,” IO Kumar said.

