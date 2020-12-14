The Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH44) has been closed as the agitation at Delhi borders grew stronger on Monday after farmers from Rajasthan joined the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest voicing their demands against the three farm laws enacted by Centre. Meanwhile, farmer leaders in Delhi began their 9-hour hunger strike today morning demanding the repeal of the contentious legislation. Also Read - Mails Sent To All Communities: IRCTC Denies Reaching Out to Sikhs on Behalf of Modi Government

Movement of vehicles has been blocked on the Delhi-Jaipur highway towards the national capital. However, traffic going from Delhi to Jaipur is smooth.

The protesters, who began their march through Behror, Shahjahanpur and Kotputli regions in Rajasthan on Sunday, squatted on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway at Jaisinghpur Kheda area along Rajasthan-Haryana border (NH-48), over 70 km from Gurugram and 80 km from Delhi as they were not allowed to enter Haryana.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, activists Aruna Roy and Medha Patkar and CPM leader Amra Ram also reached Shahjahanpur along with farmers. However, the police did not allow them to move forward.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are currently staying put at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.