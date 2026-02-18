Home

News

Delhi Water Cut Today: Water supply to remain affected in Vasant Kunj, Kalkaji and these areas, DJB issues advisory, says...

Delhi Water Cut Today: Water supply to remain affected in Vasant Kunj, Kalkaji and these areas, DJB issues advisory, says…

It is important to note that the cleaning drive is part of its annual maintenance program to ensure the capacity of reservoirs and the quality of water supply are maintained.

Delhi to face water shortage till November 1 (Representative Image)

New Delhi: In an important update, the Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday informed that due to the annual flushing (cleaning) program of underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations, water supply will be affected in several areas of South Delhi on February 18 and 19, 2026. In its post on X (formerly Twitter), the board has appealed to residents to store sufficient water in advance and has expressed regret for the inconvenience.

ALSO READ: Rekha Gupta govt announces plans to make 7,000 govt school classrooms ‘smart’ by March 31

Areas likely to be affected on February 18

Sector B-1 Vasant Kunj Outtube, Mehrauli area

Gali No. 36, Tughlakabad Extension

Nehru Apartments, Kalkaji

Pocket-12 and Pocket-08, Kalkaji Extension

Areas likely to be affected on February 19

Sectors A, B and C, Vasant Kunj

Mehrauli area, Chhattarpur, Lal Tanki

B-Block Kalkaji, Churiya Mohalla

Nehru Place

Gali No. 25, Tughlakabad

IKVBPS Kalkaji

It is important to note that the cleaning drive is part of its annual maintenance program to ensure the capacity of reservoirs and the quality of water supply are maintained. Residents have been advised to store water as per their needs to avoid disruption in daily activities.

Water tankers will be available in case of emergency.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Board has also released helpline numbers for various areas:

Area / Division Helpline Number Toll-Free DJB Control Room (Delhi Jal Board) 1916 Tughlakabad 26388976 Mehrauli 26137216 Kalkaji 8861113726 Chhattarpur 7303565635 Sangam Vihar 9650255211

Residents are requested to contact these numbers to immediately request water tankers if needed. The Board has stated that the cleaning work will be completed and water supply will be restored at the earliest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.