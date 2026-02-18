By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Water Cut Today: Water supply to remain affected in Vasant Kunj, Kalkaji and these areas, DJB issues advisory, says…
It is important to note that the cleaning drive is part of its annual maintenance program to ensure the capacity of reservoirs and the quality of water supply are maintained.
New Delhi: In an important update, the Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday informed that due to the annual flushing (cleaning) program of underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations, water supply will be affected in several areas of South Delhi on February 18 and 19, 2026. In its post on X (formerly Twitter), the board has appealed to residents to store sufficient water in advance and has expressed regret for the inconvenience.
ALSO READ: Rekha Gupta govt announces plans to make 7,000 govt school classrooms ‘smart’ by March 31
Areas likely to be affected on February 18
- Sector B-1 Vasant Kunj Outtube, Mehrauli area
- Gali No. 36, Tughlakabad Extension
- Nehru Apartments, Kalkaji
- Pocket-12 and Pocket-08, Kalkaji Extension
- Areas likely to be affected on February 19
- Sectors A, B and C, Vasant Kunj
- Mehrauli area, Chhattarpur, Lal Tanki
- B-Block Kalkaji, Churiya Mohalla
- Nehru Place
- Gali No. 25, Tughlakabad
- IKVBPS Kalkaji
It is important to note that the cleaning drive is part of its annual maintenance program to ensure the capacity of reservoirs and the quality of water supply are maintained. Residents have been advised to store water as per their needs to avoid disruption in daily activities.
Water tankers will be available in case of emergency.
The Board has also released helpline numbers for various areas:
|Area / Division
|
Helpline Number
|Toll-Free DJB Control Room (Delhi Jal Board)
|1916
|Tughlakabad
|26388976
|Mehrauli
|26137216
|Kalkaji
|8861113726
|Chhattarpur
|7303565635
|Sangam Vihar
|9650255211
Residents are requested to contact these numbers to immediately request water tankers if needed. The Board has stated that the cleaning work will be completed and water supply will be restored at the earliest.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.