New Delhi: A Delhi-Jammu SpiceJet aircraft on Monday collided with an electric pole at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, damaging both the plane and the pole. The collision occurred when the aircraft was moving from the passenger terminal to the runway.

News agency ANI reported that the Boeing 737-800 aircraft which was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Jammu had to return to the bay and the passengers were boarded on another plane.

An airport official said that an investigation has been launched.