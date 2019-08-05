New Delhi: A JNU second-year student was allegedly drugged and raped by a cab driver while she was returning from her friend’s house on Friday night, said reports on Monday. (Kuldeep Singh Sengar Wishes Speedy Recovery to Rape Survivor | Watch)

The 21-year-old woman told the police that she had boarded the taxi from the Mandir Marg. Hours later, she was found in a semi-conscious state near a park in south Delhi by some locals. They took her to a hospital where doctors confirmed a sexual assault.

After the woman was discharged, she returned to her hostel and narrated the incident to the authorities. She was taken to the police station for a statement and a case was registered.

In her statement, she alleged that the cab driver had offered her something due to which she fell unconscious following which, he raped her.

Police were trying to trace the cab based on her description. The woman is from western Uttar Pradesh and is pursuing a foreign language course in JNU.

Just a couple of days ago, a woman was allegedly raped by her son-in-law in Hyderabad. Police said that the accused forcibly took her mother-in-law to an isolated place and raped her.

Later, he dropped her at home and threatened to divorce her daughter if she revealed the matter to anyone, police stated. However, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

The accused has been identified as Bhaskar, a resident of Kandikal of Old city. He got married to the daughter of the victim a year ago.

A case under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the accused who has been sent into judicial remand. The victim has been shifted to the government hospital for medical assistance.